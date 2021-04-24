Local sales tax collections in March jumped by as much as a third in the area compared to the year before, the Office of the State Comptroller reported Friday, but statewide totals lagged.
“Although collections remain down compared to last year, there are signs of improvement as the state continues to recover from the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said. “Local officials are cautioned to monitor their budgets closely because the pandemic’s trajectory and its effect on our state’s fiscal recovery remain uncertain.”
However, consumer spending from direct federal stimulus checks in mid-March are credited for much of the increase outside of the city.
Cattaraugus County saw the largest gains in the region, with just shy of $5 million in sales tax receipts — up 36.8% from March 2020. For the first three months of the year, the county reported $10.79 million in sales tax receipts, up 10.1% from the start of 2020 — almost all of which was before the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic shutdowns hit.
The city of Olean saw receipts of $547,559, a 21.2% increase from March 2020. In the first three quarters of the year, $1.2 million was reported — just about 3% higher than the first three months of 2020.
The city of Salamanca also saw higher sales tax receipts. The city collected $95,301 in March, up 25.4% from March 2020. For the first three months of the year, just under $200,000 was collected, a 9.8% bump from the opening months of 2020.
Allegany County saw lower increases than most counties in the region, but still saw 14.3% higher sales tax receipts. The OSC reported $2.84 million was collected, up from $2.48 million the year before. For the first three months of the year, $6.09 million was recorded, a 7% bump from the first three months of 2020.
In the Western New York region, sales tax receipts came to $114.59 million, a 16.6% increase from March 2020. The county seeing the lowest increase was Niagara County, with an 11.2% bump. For the first three months of the year, $272.78 million in receipts were reported, a 3.1% increase from the first quarter of 2020. Erie County saw the lowest increase for the quarter, with 3.2% higher tax receipts than the year before.
Every region outside of New York City saw double-digit increases in sales tax receipts, ranging from 12.7% in the Southern Tier to 31.7% in the North Country. Outside of New York City, all but two counties — Albany and Schuyler — experienced an increase in collections in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same three-month period in 2020.
Only New York City saw a decline in receipts — almost 30% — as receipts dropped from $645 million to $454 million. Due to the size of the city’s impact on the economy, the dip saw the statewide total drop by 1.5% from the year before in March and 3.9% for the first quarter.
Despite the first-quarter decline, collections have shown a gradual improvement over the past three quarters, especially compared with the 27.1 percent decline seen from April to June 2020, when many businesses were shut down during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and many people stayed home to avoid infection.
