OLEAN — Local radio station The Mountain 106.3 WXMT-FM is now under the ownership of Olean natives and brothers Ashley “Jon B” Midder and Robert Midder.
FCC Transfer was granted on Oct. 15 and XMT Entertainment LLC, operated by the Midders, has been busy running, reprogramming and upgrading WXMT since July.
“It’s been and continues to be a lot of work but I’m pleased with the progress being made on the programming side, listener growth and loyalty,” said Ashley Midder. “The client side is still in the early stages and needs to urgently be ramped up but those clients we have are seeing great returns on their advertising investment.”
History was made in more than one way by the Midders acquiring the station.
First, WXMT becomes one of the 1.6% of black-owned radio stations in the entire country, not to mention one of the four black-owned stations in New York and Pennsylvania, according to newgeneration.com. Additionally, Robert Midder, a retired U.S. Army captain, became one of few military veterans to own a radio station.
Ashley Midder said it was a smooth transaction acquiring the station from Twilight Broadcasting Inc. Owner Bob Lowe helped make the process flow without issue, Midder said, often helping with costs or other areas of the transition.
“Bob Lowe had a couple of offers to buy the station for a lot more money and straight cash deals, turning them down,” he said. “In this day of greed and self-serving business tactics, we are grateful and fortunate to receive those blessings and acts of random kindness Bob presented.”
The Midders were raised on South Third Street by their great-grandfather Christopher “Kitt” Biddle, a horse trainer who once owned The Block Barn in Cuba. Ashley Midder said he, his siblings and their mother, Helen Clemons Midder, all attended Olean High School.
Robert Midder attended Utica College, obtaining a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. Ashley Midder went on to attend SUNY Buffalo State College, St. Bonaventure University and University of California-Irvine, obtaining a Certification in Business Management, and returned to Olean in 2015.
“In 2015, I attended the first of many Back II Olean events my Uncle Charles and his wife, Vonnie Clemons, created then ran every year in Olean until the pandemic and his recent passing,” he said.
Midder said he sought out and purchased a fixer-upper house in Olean and traveled between Phoenix, Olean and Fort Myers, Fla., for a while due to lack of local employment opportunities. He said it has not been an easy road in the area as a whole, often questioning his decision, but now there’s opportunity.
“This is home to us,” he said. “While most people are fleeing and have left the area, we returned and invested in the community by choice in my case, long before acquiring WXMT.”
Midder said they applied for every broadcasting employment position and or sought ownership opportunity in the Olean market since 2016. After many failed attempts at both, he said they were blessed to create their own opportunity with the purchase of WXMT.
Midder said he has experience at radio stations as far west as Arizona, south as Florida and even closer to home in Altoona, Pa. He said he’s also worked in the entertainment industry, both in promotions and owning four nightclubs, as well as a pro audio store for DJs and nightclubs.
As Black owners of the station, Midder said they’ve achieved a goal “most people laugh at the thought, thinking it was fantasy.” He said there’s more talk of inclusion by supporting minority-owned businesses now, so this is an opportunity for companies and institutions to support and embrace diversity by investing in The Mountain.
“We are invested in the community the station serves beyond owning WXMT,” he said. “All the money stays in the community and will help us create a variety of events for the local community to bring some planned events and entertainment life into the city that is so lacking.”
For minority entrepreneurs, Midder said the biggest problem is the lack of access to capital and other resources that, in general, are problematic for minority-owned businesses. He said they were blessed to have a nontraditional financing arrangement to purchase the station.
Otherwise, it would not have been possible.
“There is no grant money, seed money, angel investor, startup capital, PPP money, or anything like that involved,” he said. “It’s family self-financed as were all of my previous ventures.”
Midder said his brother is very excited as the chief financial officer and engineer and committed as well by purchasing a home in the area.v
“His role today is somewhat limited because of out-of-state consulting obligations until the spring,” Ashley Midder said. “At the moment, I put in the 70-plus hours a week to operate and build on the station.”
Midder said they have received a welcome response from a steady stream of listeners who love the station. He said they hope to create events and grow the entertainment options in the community and give back to those who desire to learn, the entertainment and promotions business.
“We have reinvented and expanded the station’s Classic Hits Music Format, adding local DJs, fresh branding, quality online streaming and still a lot is left to accomplish,” he said. “It’s a constant work in progress.”
The Midders also run a nonprofit 501©3, One World Voice Foundation Inc., helping eliminate the digital divide experienced by low-income families and individuals.
WXMT, The Mountain 106.3 is in the Olean Nielsen rating market and reaches Cattaraugus, Allegany, McKean and Potter counties.