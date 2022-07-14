OLEAN — The deadline for aspiring and existing businesses to apply for consideration to participate in the second annual Laine Business Accelerator program is fast approaching, with the deadline coming soon.
The application can be found at lainebusinessaccelerator.com.
The program will identify up to 10 businesses that will move forward with the process, which includes a 13-week program with high performing mentors and culminating with an “open-to-the-public” pitch presentation to be held at Jamestown Community College in December.
Overall, up to $50,000 will be awarded to the selected businesses.