Virtual conversations, in which faculty will discuss academic and career pathways through Jamestown Community College, will be held throughout November.
The hour-long sessions, which begin at 6:30 p.m., are free and open to the public. To register, visit sunyjcc.edu/CareerConvo or call (800) 388-8557 ext. 1001.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn about JCC’s degrees and certificates within each career community, ask questions of faculty and explore career options.
“Connecting with faculty is an important step college-bound students take when exploring college options,” Corrine Case, JCC’s director of admissions and recruitment, said. “The virtual conversations with our faculty allow students to learn what their time at JCC will look like.”
The sessions include:
• Nov. 3 — Engineering, Manufacturing and Applied Tech
• Nov. 4 — Business and Entrepreneurship
• Nov. 5 — Public and Professional Services
• Nov. 10 — Math, Science and Computer Technology
• Nov. 11 — Health and Physical Wellness
• Nov. 12 — Society and Human Expression
Academic programs that share related courses are grouped into JCC’s career communities, providing a clear pathway to graduation while helping students make connections between their studies and possible career tracks.