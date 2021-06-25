OLEAN — The Hampton Inn & Suites officially opened its doors Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony, signaling the long-delayed conclusion of a project that began nearly three years ago.
Developed, owned and operated by Hart Hotels Inc. and The Krog Group, the 90-room hotel in the Olean Gateway site along Buffalo Street hosted local officials, friends and those who played a part in the project’s fruition to celebrate its completion.
“The development business in general is hard, but we recognize that COVID obviously created a lot of different challenges,” said David Hart, president and CEO of Buffalo-based Hart Hotels. “So many folks helped get us to this point, and I thank all of you who helped The Krog Group and Hart Hotels add this fantastic facility to the hospitality offerings in the Southern Tier.”
The opening of the four-story hotel at 110 Jack Murphy Blvd. was held up for much of the past year due to COVID-19 restrictions and supply line disruptions. A soft opening for the hotel in mid-April was a reflection of how to open an $11 million hotel in a pandemic.
“We recognized it was foolhardy to try to open when construction was complete in the fall,” Hart said recently. “We decided to complete the construction and then leave up the fence for security.”
The project was made possible through several development incentives through the New York Brownfield Cleanup Program, Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency and the New York State Office of Community Renewal, Hart said.
“In a project like this, especially in the Southern Tier when we have targeted job creation programs, it’s not uncommon to have a variety of different folks help out and that was the case here,” he added.
Peter Krog, Founder and CEO of The Krog Group, said the cleanup project with ExxonMobil — including removing 11 miles of pipes — converted the property into a prime site for future developments.
“One day (Hart) said the Hampton Inn down here lost its franchise and we have an opportunity to get it,” Krog recalled. “I said, ‘David, I trust you. Let’s do it.’”
Corey Wiktor, Executive Director of the IDA, said the idea for a hotel along Buffalo Street began back in 2014 when the city submitted an application to the IDA.
“This is a tremendous asset and a tremendous resource for us,” he said. “We’re very proud that we were able to assist it in 2014 and to see the steps.”
Wiktor said Keri Kerper, the city’s community development coordinator, put a lot of work into the project through various grants, and the brownfield program was a great undertaking. He said developers had to work with a number of agencies in order to build the facility.
“It’s a nice renewal after what we went through through a very tough pandemic, and those businesses and these people stayed true and stayed committed, not only to Cattaraugus County and the city of Olean but to all of us,” Wiktor added. “From our point of view at the Cattaraugus County IDA, we greatly appreciate that.”
Olean Mayor Bill Aiello issued a proclamation congratulating Hart and Krog on the project and welcoming the hotel into the community. He extended best wishes and expressed confidence in the facility’s future success on behalf of the city.
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said the hospitality industry had a difficult year amid the pandemic, but commended Hart and Krog for their tenacity in keeping the project moving forward.
“This is without a doubt the most spectacular Hampton Inn I have ever stayed in,” he added. “On behalf of the state Senate, I’d like to say thank you for all you’ve done and your investment in our region.”
As for the further development of Olean Gateway, Krog said they are working on future plans everyday.
“We’ve had some inquiries, but I think within a year or so we’ll have some activity over there,” he added.
Aiello said the city’s talks with The Krog Group about future possibilities have included a chain restaurant and retail stores, but nothing specific has been proposed yet.
“They won’t announce anything until they have something firm in mind,” the mayor said. “Overtime you’ve seen big splashes in communities and nothing comes from it, so I commend them for waiting and seeing what they can do. They have a plan, and I’m confident in their plan.”
In addition to the hotel rooms, the Hampton Inn includes 1200 square feet of flexible sunlit meeting space for 60, a fitness center, indoor pool and complimentary breakfast bar.
The Krog Group and Hart Hotels individually and collectively have developed commercial buildings in the Southern Tier with projects in Ithaca, Watkins Glen, Corning and Jamestown.