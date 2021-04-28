OLEAN — The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its next virtual Lunch and Learn for noon May 6.
The topic is Local Energy Production and will focus mostly on green energy options offered by EnergyMark LLC, with Kevin Clough presenting. The Lunch and Learn will be an in person event at the Chamber office with lunch served. Attendance via Zoom will also be available.
Attendees will learn about numerous community solar projects that EnergyMark, one of the largest private energy suppliers in New York, controlling more than 50% of the state’s intrastate gas by volume, is developing. There will also be information on subscribing and saving by using green solar electric both for home and business.
“Green Energy is the way of the future and EnergyMark is delivering it,” Erica Dreher, GOACC member services manager, said. “This short session will touch on the ways you can go green and save some green both at your home and business.”
The Lunch and Learn series includes free workshops conducted by local business experts, Chamber members and associates of Chamber partners. The next one, Social Media/Reputation Management with the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York, is set for May 13 from noon to 1 p.m.
For more information or to make a reservation, contact the Chamber by phone at 372-4433 or by email at erica@oleanny.com.