GlobLife Co., Olean’s newest smoke shop, opens on North Union

OLEAN — The city’s newest high-end smoke and tobacco shop held its grand opening Monday after a few months of quiet business, but that could be changing soon.
Owners and staff of GlobLife Co., located at 172 N. Union St., hosted local officials and customers at a ribbon-cutting ceremony welcoming the business to the downtown area.
The business had been open sporadically for several months before with two previous locations not working out, said Derek Hittle, owner and operator of GlobLife. The shop has been in its current home for a few months with a soft opening in September.
“This one was just waiting until we had enough of a decent amount of product,” he said. “We didn’t want to be just another cheap store, to go out to Buffalo and get just a bunch of cheap glass.”
Since then, Hittle said the shop is already turning a profit with customers stopping in every day they’re open. He said they’ve also held several weekly pop-up events, including a recent Halloween party.
Mayor Bill Aiello also welcomed the business to the community with a special proclamation from the city wishing them the best.
Staff member Danny Woodbridge said the business is exciting to bring cannabis culture and high-end tobacco products to the community. He said GlobLife also carries glass items and handmade products by local artists including soap.
“We’re looking for things besides tobacco that we will sell here,” he said. “We’re trying to bring the community together through our love of cannabis and fine glass and providing a community atmosphere here.”
Hittle said the shop currently has some cannabinoids include CBD and THC strains, soaps, glass products, grinders and papers for sale. He said they are in the process of having their tobacco license renewed to begin selling those products as well.
Housed in the former Palmquist Jewelers building, Hittle said there is a lot of history in the location. Hardwood floors, large glass cases from the jewelry store, an old safe and an advertisement from the mid-1800s painted on the original brick walls highlight the shop’s traditional aesthetic.
“Everything here is over 100 years old apart from the ceiling,” he said.
The next step for the business is to become a marijuana dispensary, Hittle said. The Olean Common Council has decided it would allow dispensaries in the city after the state required all municipalities to either opt in or opt out of sales by Dec. 31.
Once the shop can begin operating as a dispensary, Hittle said the front entrance can be easily secured, the back door will have a buzzer system installed and the brick walls on either side are great security. The only downside of being on North Union Street is the parking, he said.
“So far, we’ve been welcomed with open arms. It’s been great,” Hittle said. “We haven’t had any kick-back, not even from the competition. It’s been really nice and really welcoming.”
Looking ahead, Hittle said GlobLife hopes to educate and welcome the community in to cannabis culture.
“We’re hoping to build our own community where we people are welcome and feel like family and know they’re safe here,” he added.
GlobLife Co. does not have set operating hours at this time but plans to be open regularly six days a week. To stay up to date, email info@globlife.net or follow their Facebook page.