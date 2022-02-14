OLEAN — Melissa Clayson, accounting manager, has been promoted to director of accounting for Cutco Cutlery Corp.
Clayson first joined the company in 1999 as a summer student in data processing, returning as a Cutco Cutlery accounting intern in April 2001. She was promoted to full-time accounting clerk on May 1, 2002, and was also inventory accountant, cost accountant and accounting supervisor before being promoted to her current position on Sept. 16, 2018.
Clayson holds a bachelor’s degree in business management with an accounting concentration from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Pa.
She lives in Rixford, Pa., with her husband, Bill, and their children, Natalie and Billy.