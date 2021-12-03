Seneca Gaming Corporation has named Craig Clark, an executive with nearly 30 years of experience in the gaming and hospitality industry, as the company’s chief operating officer.
Clark will be responsible for the overall business efficiency, including driving revenue, profitability and growth at Seneca Gaming’s three properties — Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino.
“Seneca Gaming Corporation has set a real standard of excellence at its three properties,” Clark said. “I’m excited by the opportunity to work with our team to build on the successes of the past two decades and to help create a comprehensive vision for the future, especially as the gaming market continues to evolve.”
Clark will work with Seneca Gaming President and CEO Kevin Nephew and the company’s senior management team to develop and implement an overall strategic plan.
“Craig will be a tremendous asset to our team, and we are thrilled to bring him on board,” Nephew said. “His leadership and decades of experience, including his knowledge and understanding of the northeast market, will help us target, identify and create opportunities for continued success as we continue to grow our operations.”
Clark was most recently vice president of finance at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Greensburg, Pa. Throughout his career, he has held executive positions at properties across the United States and Canada, including president of the Hard Rock in Ottawa, Ontario; general manager at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh; and Pechanga Resort & Casino in California.
Clark began his career in the gaming industry as director of finance at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Central New York, where he went on to serve as senior vice president and general manager.
A certified public accountant, Clark is a graduate of the State University of New York at Binghamton.