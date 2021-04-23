OLEAN — Three boarding houses currently up for sale are before the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals to see if they can remain as such if sold.
During a meeting of the city Zoning Board of Appeals on Thursday, members tabled three applications to continue the classification at 321 N. First St., 125 S. Barry St. and 111 N. Clinton St. until the next meeting, May 13, to gather more information on the sites.
All three properties were purchased in March 2017 by 92 Astor Place LLC of Hoboken, N.J., which along with Paul Pezzimenti — an Olean-based Howard Hanna real estate agent listing the combined properties for $399,900 — is seeking to have the grandfathered status transferred to any new owner.
SBA members noted that city code Chapter 28 Section 2.2 defines a boarding house as a building containing general kitchen and dining rooms with three to six sleeping rooms offered for rent that is not classified as a hotel. The code does not list boarding houses as an acceptable use in any zoning district. However, the properties appear to have been operating as boarding houses since before the current law went into effect.
“The one on Barry Street has operated like this for a good number of years,” board Secretary Tom Enright said. “All they are asking for is the status quo is to remain the same after the sale.”
Board Chairman Gerald Lefeber said that the properties are difficult to tell from other rental-type properties.
“From the outside … you can’t tell if it’s two or three or more” units, he said.
It was unclear, board members said, how many rooms are in each property or if they are in compliance with other city codes on housing units. According to the sale listing, the properties include a total of 30 rooms including three apartments.
Board member Otto Tertinek, who was a member of the Common Council in the mid-2010s, was involved in discussions on that panel over boarding houses. Noting a definition was created classifying them at that time, he said he had questions about parking, rental policies and other areas before seeking to move forward.
Lefeber suggested the board take the next two weeks to review the sites and see if, due to the property keeping its same use under the request, whether the board needs to complete a State Environmental Quality Review. The board will meet again May 13 to consider accepting the application and setting public hearings on the requests.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)