OLEAN — Denise Carpenter, cleaning line operator for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, is celebrating her 25th year with the company.
Carpenter originally joined Cutco on Sept. 5, 1995 as a temporary production worker and then was hired full-time in January 1996 as a mold press operator. She was also a kitchen tool operator, ultrasonic degreaser operator, wiper, assembler and CNC profile grinding operator before accepting her current position on Feb. 12, 2010.
Carpenter lives in Olean and has two sons, Justin and Kyle, and one daughter, Taylor.