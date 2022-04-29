OLEAN — Carol Bush, sport knife assembler and inspector for Cutco Cutlery Corp., is retiring after 15 years with the company.
Bush first joined Cutco on Aug. 26, 2002, as a shipping clerk. She was also a wiper, honer/cutback, and honer before leaving the company in 2005. She returned on Nov. 30, 2009, as a honer/cutback, and was also a blade prep operator and auto CNC/DD operator before assuming her current position on March 5, 2021.
Bush lives in Franklinville with her husband, Bruce. They have one daughter, Melissa.