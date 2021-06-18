SYRACUSE (TNS) — Billy Fuccillo, an Upstate New York car dealer best known for touting “HUGE” deals in radio and TV ads, died Thursday at age 65.
Fucillo died at his home in Sarasota, Florida, according to his attorney, Robert Scalione, who did not know the cause of death, but said Fuccillo had been ill.
Fuccillo grew up on Long Island and went to Syracuse University in 1974 on a football scholarship.
After graduation, he took a job as a used car salesman, later moving into car wholesaling and selling used cars from a lot in Syracuse. In 1989, he scored his first dealership, a Mitsubishi franchise in Watertown.
He went on to head a 26-store car empire in New York — including Grand Island — and Florida.
In 1991, the Billy ads exploded in Upstate. Fuccillo is best known for his frequent television ads, touting “Y-U-U-G-ah” deals on vehicles.
It became a Syracuse catch-phrase. People stopped him for autographs and photos and asked him to say the words.
“When I’m doing what I’m doing, I feel like I’m on stage,” he said in a 1996 profile.
Fuccillo was a showman. He once hired daredevil stunt man Robbie Knievel to fly his motorcycle over 26 cars at Fuccillo’s dealership in the Jefferson County town Adams to promote a sale.
Friend and fellow auto dealer Michael J. Romano described Fuccillo as smart, hardworking and “classy as classy can be.”
Fuccillo had to advertise heavily when he started out to attract customers from Syracuse and Utica to buy cars from him in Adams. “He got a lot of people up there and it made him a successful guy,” said Romano, an owner of Romano Auto Dealerships.
In 2012, Fuccillo stopped appearing in his advertisements, fueling rumors that he had died.
He responded to the rumors in an interview with Syracuse.com, saying he was busy starting new car dealerships in Florida.
“People that know me, know the person I am and what I do for the communities,” Fuccillo said. “This is people starting nonsense.”
Earlier this year, Fuccillo sold his three dealerships in the Syracuse area and two in the Rochester area to Vestal-based Matthews Auto Group. He sold his two Kia dealerships in Florida in September.
Last fall, he sold his $2.5 million home in Cape Coral, Florida.
