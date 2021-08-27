255 U-Stor-It offers Salamanca storage units for every need

SALAMANCA — New indoor self-storage facility 255 U-Stor-It has recently opened on Rochester Street, offering people a safe, climate-controlled place to store their belongings.
Construction of the indoor units was completed in mid-July and owners Ross and Holly John opened for business immediately. Holly said they recognized a need for a storage facility within the community and had the indoor space to accommodate such an endeavor.
“Not everyone has the ability to store their belongings securely at home,” she said. “We wanted to provide a safe, secure location for individuals to store and protect their prized possessions and most valuable treasures.”
Holly said the facility being climate-controlled sets it apart from other storage units. She said items stored inside will never be subjected to extreme heat or freezing temperatures.
“Our building is energy efficient,” she explained. “Utilizing a geo-thermal energy system, we’re able to affordably regulate the indoor temperature of the building.”
A variety of unit sizes are available to meet every storage need. The facility has 144 units in sizes 5-foot by 5-foot, 5-foot by 10-foot, 10-foot by 10-foot, 10-foot by 12.5-foot, 10-foot by 15-foot and 10-foot by 20-foot.
The storage facility is located at 255 Rochester St. towards the back of the building where patrons can enter at the orange entrance. Hand carts are conveniently available at the entrance to assist customers.
For details on pricing and introductory offers, visit online at UStorIt.com. Interested parties may pay online or call (716) 945-7867 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to rent a unit. After prepayment is received, customers will receive an access code allowing them entrance into the building.
The Johns reside on the Cattaraugus territory of the Seneca Nation. Holly said they have been in business for over 34 years and own several other businesses on both the Allegany and Cattaraugus territories, including the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, NAFCO, Iroquois Gas & Go, Iroquois Smoke Shop and Crossroads.