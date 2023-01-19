ALLEGANY — Two properties in Cattaraugus County — one a retail store, the other a high-end home near a ski resort — sold for more than $1 million in December.
The Cattaraugus County Office of Real Property and GIS Services reported this week that two large sales led real estate transactions last month:
- 24 Maple Ave. — the Dollar General store, formerly Park and Shop — was sold by KRED Investment LLC of Colleyville, Texas, to 4Parcels PHE Properties LLC of Latham for $1.39 million on Oct. 29, according to the deed recorded Dec. 29. Dollar General moved into the site after the 2013 sale by Mahar Enterprises, which operated one of its Park and Shop Service Stores at the site for almost 30 years.
- 16 Greer Hill Drive was sold Dec. 7 by 16 Greer LLC to ECDV Revocable Trust for $1.25 million, according to the deed recorded Dec. 9. The development where the three-bedroom home was constructed is adjacent to Ellicottville’s Holimont ski club near the Last Chance trail. The site was last sold in September 2021 for $718,000.
By comparison, only one transaction topped $1 million in December 2021. Three properties connected to the Great Lakes Cheese Co. project in the towns of Franklinville and Farmersville sold for a collective $3.35 million in December 2021.
Three transactions over $1 million were reported in November. The largest was the $4.02 million sale of the KFC-/Taco bell property and franchise rights, while another included 10 properties along Routes 322 and 62 in the towns of Dayton and Leon for $2.89 million. Also sold in November were four properties connected to Total Piping Solutions on Haskell Road in the town of Portville for $1.19 million.
Last year saw several larger-than-normal transactions across the county. The largest was the sale of Park Centre Development to Buffalo-based Ellicott Development for $21 million. Also completed in 2022 was the $12.05 million purchase by a Massachusetts-based firm of the 53,000-square-foot Shops at Walmart Plaza building in the town of Allegany.
The Cattaraugus County Office of Real Property and GIS Services releases a monthly report of all property sales in the county, ranging from zero-dollar transfers of property to multi-million dollar sales.
