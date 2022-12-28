US-NEWS-WEA-STORM-BUFFALO-MAN-MCT

Sha’Kyra Aughtry is credited with saving the life of Joe White, 64, who suffered severe frostbite during the Buffalo’s deadly weekend snowstorm.

 Sha’Kyra Aughtry/Facebook/TNS

NEW YORK (TNS) — A man in Buffalo has sustained severe frostbite but is alive thanks to multiple good Samaritans who rescued him from the cold as the city was hit with a deadly winter storm over the Christmas weekend.

Now recovering in the ICU from fourth-degree frostbite, 64-year-old Joe White was saved on Christmas Eve Saturday by Sha’Kyra Aughtry and her boyfriend, Trent, after they heard him calling for help, according to a Facebook livestream Aughtry did, CNN reports.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social