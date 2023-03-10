A firefighter who died in an explosive blaze in Buffalo last week was remembered at his funeral on Friday as a talented cook who whipped up delicious meals for his colleagues and as a husband and father who loved his family and his city.

Firefighter Jason Arno “was a socialite, master chef, gambler, magician, server and firefighter,” his brother Delton Arno told mourners at St. Joseph Cathedral in Buffalo. “Every new day made memories for a hundred lifetimes.”

