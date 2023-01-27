BUFFALO — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo recently announced it is changing the structure of one of its primary advisory bodies to Bishop Michael W. Fisher in order to streamline how the diocese supports its ministry in Western New York.
As demonstrated by the diocese’s Road to Renewal effort that groups parishes into Families of Parishes, the Diocese is changing its vicariate structure to complement the Road to Renewal. The new vicariate structure will take effect Feb. 1.
In the former structure, 12 vicariates supported the Buffalo Diocese’s 161 parishes throughout the eight Western New York counties.
Under the new structure, seven geographic vicariates have been established along with another vicariate that will support campus ministry.
Officials at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels and St. John’s in Olean did not return requests for comment.
With the establishment of the new vicariate structure, new Vicars Forane, who heads the vicariates, have been appointed and will work collaboratively with the 36 Families of Parishes.
“This new structure will allow more efficient reporting and better communication throughout the diocese,” explained Bishop Fisher. “The Vicars Forane, who report directly to me, support the administrative and pastoral needs of pastors of Families of Parishes. And consequently, the pastors of the Families of Parishes report to and are directly supported by the Vicar Foranes.”
The new vicariates and the Vicars Forane include:
• Buffalo Vicariate: Rev. Ronald Sajdak.
• Genesee/Wyoming Vicariate: Rev. Bernard Nowak.
• Niagara/Orleans Vicariate: Rev. Steven Jekielek.
• Northern Erie Vicariate: Rev. Msgr. Robert Zapfel.
• Southern Erie Vicariate: Rev. Sean DiMaria.
• Southern Tier West Vicariate: Rev. Todd Remick.
• Southern Tier East Vicariate: Rev. James Hartwell, Interim.
• Campus Ministry: Rev. Gregory Jakubowicz.
The Southern Tier East Vicariate covers nearly all of Allegany County and about half of Cattaraugus County, including: Family #1 – Alfred, Andover, Canaseraga, Bolivar and Wellsville; Family #2 – Belfast, Cuba and Fillmore; Family #24 – Allegany and Olean; and Family #25 – Ellicottville, Franklinville and Salamanca. West Valley is included with Family #33 with also covers the Arcade, Sardinia and Springville parishes.
Hartwell, interim Vicar Forane for the Southern Tier East Vicariate, is pastor at Immaculate Conception Church in Wellsville.
The Southern Tier West Vicariate covers all of Chautauqua County and the western half of Cattaraugus County, including parishes in Randolph in Family #4 and Gowanda and Cattaraugus in Family #27.
The Campus Ministry Vicariate includes St. Bonaventure University, Houghton University, Alfred University and Alfred State College among its 23 higher education schools.
For a map of the new vicariate structure along with the full list of the 36 Diocesan Families of Parishes, please visit roadtorenewal.org/families.