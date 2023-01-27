BUFFALO — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo recently announced it is changing the structure of one of its primary advisory bodies to Bishop Michael W. Fisher in order to streamline how the diocese supports its ministry in Western New York.

As demonstrated by the diocese’s Road to Renewal effort that groups parishes into Families of Parishes, the Diocese is changing its vicariate structure to complement the Road to Renewal. The new vicariate structure will take effect Feb. 1.

