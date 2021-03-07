BUFFALO — Dr. Tim Uhl, who has headed Montana's Catholic schools since 2014, has been named superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Buffalo.
“We are delighted that Dr. Uhl has agreed to take up the considerable responsibility of leading our diocesan schools at a time when we are determined to define a new era for Catholic education across Western New York,” Bishop Michael J. Fisher said. “Dr. Uhl is uniquely qualified for this vital role, given his passion for Catholic education and his superb track record as a superintendent, educator, coach, dean of students and as an administrator for both primary and secondary schools."
Uhl was the preferred candidate of a seven-member search committee. Dr. Michael LaFever retired as superintendent for the diocese schools in August.
Uhl is a national blogger and podcaster through “Catholic School Matters,” which focuses on best practices and innovation in Catholic education.
“I’m appreciative of the opportunity and excited to get started to help renew the Catholic schools in the Diocese of Buffalo in collaboration with the great principals and teachers," he said. "They have been doing heroic work this year by supporting students during these very challenging circumstances."
Uhl has spent his entire professional life in Catholic education. He served as an assistant high school principal in Seattle from 2001-06, as a high school principal in New Iberia, La., from 2006-10 and as a principal at a Tacoma, Wash., high school from 2010-14. He was appointed superintendent of Montana Catholic schools in 2014.
Uhl earned undergraduate degrees at St. Mary’s University in Texas in 1992, a master's in American studies at Saint Louis University in 1994 and a doctorate in American studies in 1997, also from Saint Louis. In 2008, he completed a master's degree in educational leadership from Seattle Pacific University.