Buffalo City Court Judge Amy C. Martoche, a Democrat, faces Western New York attorney Gerald J. Greenan III, a Republican, in the election for a seat in District 8 of the New York State Supreme Court.
The district includes Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
Martoche, who is also on the ballot on the Working Families line, has been endorsed by several union and organizations, including the Buffalo Professional Firefighters, Buffalo Teachers Federation, Buffalo Police PBA, Erie County Sheriff’s PBA, Ironworkers Local 6, Jamestown Area Central Labor Council-AFL-CIO, Teamsters Local Union 264, Western New York Council of Communications Workers of America and the WNY Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO.
She is rated “well qualified” by the Bar Association of Erie County, “superior” by the Minority Bar Association of Western New York and “outstanding” by the Women’s Bar Association of Western New York.
Martoche has served on the Buffalo City Court bench since 2012, adjudicating more than 15,000 criminal and civil cases.
She presides over New York State’s first Human Trafficking HUB Court and serves on the Statewide Judicial Committee on Human Trafficking.
Martoche says she is “deeply honored to accept these nominations. As your next supreme court justice, I will continue to work hard every single day to make our judicial system more accessible and responsive to the needs of all residents of Western New York.”
Greenan, who is also in the Conservative and Independence lines on the ballot, ran unsuccessfully for a District 8 judicial seat in 2019. He has received the endorsement of several municipal and state police unions and organizations in Western New York.
The judicial candidate did not seek a review from the Bar Association of Erie County — he received a notation of “not recommended” from the BAEC’s review panel for the 2019 election.