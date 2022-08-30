BRADFORD, Pa. — Bradford Regional Medical Center’s power went out after a severe thunderstorm on Monday, followed by a generator failing, leaving the facility with no power for more than an hour.
Around 3 p.m. Monday, the thunderstorm tore through the region, bringing a brief bout of hail along with heavy rain and wind. Power went out in much of the city until it could be restored by Penelec.
Joseph Fuglewicz, spokesman for Upper Allegheny Health System, explained.
“The generator did initiate backup power for approximately three hours and then failed due to a mechanical error,” he said. “This required BRMC to go on diversion for 68 minutes and begin the emergency operations plan. The team was in constant communication with Penelec to ensure priority of electric being restored.”
Fuglewicz credited a “tremendous team effort” to make sure the patients were safe, including “continuous rounding completed by staff to assess the immediate needs of the patients. All patients were stable with no critical needs throughout the outage.
“Only two patients in the emergency room were transported to other facilities,” he continued. “(Olean General Hospital) was making arrangements to accept all BRMC patients in the event that became necessary.”
It was all-hands-on-deck for the duration.
“Extra staff from all departments came in to assist during this emergency situation and helped wherever needed,” Fuglewicz said.
He expressed the administration’s appreciation for the hospital’s staff.
“We would like to acknowledge the outstanding teamwork and dedication that the employees have for the organization,” he said. “This is a perfect example of how the UAHS team comes together when they’re needed.”
A backup generator was delivered and connected to the system shortly after the power was restored, he said. “The backup generator will be onsite while repairs to the current generator are being made in case of another power outage.”
An incident such as this must be reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
“The department would expect a facility to report such an incident as it is covered under the Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error (MCARE) Act of 2002,” said Mark O’Neill, press secretary for the health department. “Facilities submit reports to the Patient Safety Reporting System (PSRS) as required under MCARE.”
As for the generator itself, Fuglewicz said it is tested for 30 minutes monthly and weekly, and is inspected weekly by the maintenance department. There is a semi-annual service agreement with a third-party maintenance contractor.
In the aftermath of the incident, Fuglewicz said, “Our team is debriefing the incident internally and working on solutions to all issues that are identified.”