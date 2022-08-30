BRMC power outage

Bradford Regional Medical Center sat dark for 68 minutes on Monday after its generator failed during a power outage.

BRADFORD, Pa. — Bradford Regional Medical Center’s power went out after a severe thunderstorm on Monday, followed by a generator failing, leaving the facility with no power for more than an hour.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, the thunderstorm tore through the region, bringing a brief bout of hail along with heavy rain and wind. Power went out in much of the city until it could be restored by Penelec.

