GOWANDA —Recovery Options Made Easy has received the Digital Divide technical grant program through Spectrum Charter Communications.
The Digital Divide Program is available within Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. The Digital Divide Program is offered to individuals 50 years of age and older.
Individuals will be able to receive one-on-one technology and broadband access training in their homes. Program participants will also learn how to securely use broadband technology to access a multitude of community services such as healthcare, counseling, support groups, food delivery, and pharmaceutical delivery options.
Participants have the option to apply a limited number of broadband devices to assist them in accessing community services digitally.
Priority will be given to individuals who are experience mental health concerns. Recovery Options Made Easy, formerly known as Housing Options Made Easy, is a peer run agency that offers supportive housing and community support services to individuals who struggle with mental health or substance use disorder.
Throughout Western New York and Finger Lake regions, programs and services help individuals move forwarded through goal based, person centered, and trauma informed advocacy.
To learn more about the Digital Divide Program or Recovery Options Made Easy, please contact the Marketing Outreach Coordinator, Katelynn Smith, at (716) 790-9516 or katelynn.smith@recoveryoptionsny.org or visit recoveryoptionsny.org.