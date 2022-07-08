Breidenstein bids farewell as Salamanca superintendent

SALAMANCA — There are often moments in a character’s journey that present them with an obstacle, a fork in the road or a temporary loss that ultimately defines the rest of the story.
For Robert Breidenstein, former superintendent of the Salamanca City Central School District who retired June 30, that moment was the “Salamanca 2020” vote in December 2015.
With the largest turnouts for a school referendum in recent memory, voters soundly rejected the $58.7 million capital project that sought to close Prospect Elementary and consolidate the school system into a single campus by a 702-236 margin. After a little more than four years at the district, Breidenstein found himself at a crossroads.
“While that was just a horrific evening with an 80 percent rejection, the credit goes to the city, the school board and the Seneca Nation for saying we can do better,” he told the Press in a recent interview. “They looked to me and said, ‘Well, you’re still under contract. What do we do next?’”
What came next was an 18-month re-evaluation of the capital improvements needed, resulting in over $100 million of renovations and construction spread out over four phases between 2017 and 2023, including Veterans Memorial Park, the crown jewel of the city, Nation and school’s collaboration.
“I look back at that moment and it was simultaneously the best of times and the worst times, and we had to change our mindset as the leadership team,” Breidenstein recalled. “Not every organization can survive that, and that to me is a testament to the board and the community’s willingness to say let’s fix it.”
SITTING IN the superintendent’s chair on July 1, 2011, Breidenstein was succeeding former Salamanca superintendent J. Douglas Hay. With degrees in psychology, council education and educational administration, Breidenstein brought to the superintendency a much different background than Hay.
Before coming to Salamanca, Breidenstein served as assistant superintendent for pupil services at the Tonawanda City School District and worked at the West Seneca School District as the director of special education and elementary principal for a combined eight years. He also served administrative positions at the elementary, middle and high school levels at Orchard Park, Oakfield, Ala., and the Western New York BOCES system.
“I set foot in a classroom in the fall of 1986 as an undergraduate student at a daycare center as part of a co-op through a program at SUNY Brockport,” he recalled. “I never thought about being an educator until that moment in time — I was going to be a sports psychologist who worked for the Buffalo Sabres. I knew walking into the co-op that it was exactly where I needed to be.”
Coming to Salamanca 11 years ago, Breidenstein said there was no other school district like it. He said his primary task with the school board at that time was simple: help the district improve.
During Breidenstein’s decade as superintendent, graduation rates have increased by more than 20%, the tax levy has decreased by more than 90% and more than 50 new positions have been created without layoffs.
“We had great conversations about what we wanted to be as a district when we grew up, so to speak,” he said. “We thought we want enrollment back up — and it is. We want pride to be back — and it is. And we want our facilities to look great like they used to — and they do.”
BEYOND THE highlights of capital improvement projects or the statistical improvements in graduation rates and tax levy decreases, Breidenstein said the best parts of the job have been the opportunities to travel with the students, whether to Section 6 sports tournaments, Odyssey of the Mind Worlds in Ames, Iowa, or meetings in Washington, D.C., advocating for Impact Aid.
“As a superintendent, I often deal less and less with the students as some of the problems get heavier and heavier,” he said. “I know that if it’s two or three days without student interaction, I have to leave my office. You can’t survive this job without student interaction.”
Over the course of three decades, Breidenstein said kids have generally stayed the same, even as the world around them has changed dramatically. He said if he wants honest counsel on a matter, he’ll talk to a student.
From an education standpoint, Breidenstein said small-city and rural districts continue to deal with the same problems — not enough new teachers, not enough substitutes and constant battles with New York state over curriculum and funding.
Taking endless phone calls is also a part of the job Breidenstein said he never took for granted, even when it got tough. While there were difficult calls related to student or employee tragedies, a favorite has been the 4 a.m. wake-up calls to declare a snow day, something Breidenstein said he will miss.
“It’s something awfully personal and valuable to me, to have had such a great experience in a district that 12 years ago I didn’t know much about,” he said. “And now I can’t possibly imagine my life being complete without being a Warrior.”
IN THE MONTHS before the coronavirus pandemic changed everything, Breidenstein said he knew 2021-22 would be his last year in public education. After talking it over with his family and discussing it with the school board, he said he realized it was time for new leadership.
“Good organizations work out a transition plan before they need to,” he said.
Upon retirement, Breidenstein said he doesn’t have any specific plans other than spending time with family and doing some traveling. His main goal is some rest and relaxation.
“I think I’m going to try to sleep in until 8 a.m.,” he joked. “I’m highly confident that will not happen.”
Dr. Mark Beehler, who served as deputy superintendent in the district for the past seven years, assumed the district superintendent role Friday.
“I think Mark Beehler is going to be a fabulous superintendent to fill in where I left off,” Breidenstein said. “Mark is going to chart with the school board a great vision, and I couldn’t be happier.”
Breidenstein said he considers his time in the district a blessing, a joy and a wonderful ride, even on the occasional crazy days. As Beehler steps into the role, Breidenstein bids farewell to Salamanca with some advice:
“When you need to be with people, you need to be with them. You need to be attentive, you need to listen,” he said. “I would encourage everyone to listen. Transitions can be tough, and if I can ever be of help, I’m only a phone call away — but I’m not expecting a lot of phone calls.”