OLEAN — Upper Allegheny Health System announced Monday the appointment of Rick Braun as chief operating officer for UAHS and its member hospitals.
Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center are affiliates of Kaleida Health.
Braun has been the Twin Tier chief financial officer for the last two years covering the finances for UAHS, Brooks-TLC Healthcare System and Cuba Memorial Hospital. Prior to that, he was the chief financial officer for UAHS for eight years.
The COO position became vacant when Jeff Zewe was named president and CEO of UAHS in March. Braun's appointment is effective immediately.
The change comes as the Twin Tier finance function is progressing to be more fully integrated into the Kaleida Health infrastructure under Kaleida Health’s chief financial officer, Robert Nesselbush. The Twin Tier CFO position will be eliminated and Tannyah Chapman, the Twin Tier regional finance director, will report directly to Steve Hardy, Kaleida Health’s vice president of finance.
Braun’s familiarity with UAHS’s finances and his focus on operations will prove valuable in contributing to UAHS’ strategic direction, Zewe said.
“As a member of the UAHS leadership team and through his position as CFO, Rick has been involved in nearly every aspect of operations at OGH and BRMC," Zewe said. "His unique insight of healthcare locally, regionally and nationally will continue to benefit our organization through these challenging times."