SMETHPORT, Pa. — A large crowd, wearing colors of area high schools, gathered on benches under the hot sun on the track at the McKean County Fair Friday night to attend the crowning of the 2022 McKean County Fair Queen.
After the queen candidates answered questions, performed their talents and gave speeches, the reigning 2021 McKean County Fair Queen Jenny Crowley, of Kane, crowned Miss Bradford Kailee Peterson the new fair queen.
Peterson, 17, is the daughter of PJ and Lisa Peterson of Bradford and is the granddaughter of Pete and Marsha Peterson of Bradford and Chris and Kathy Carlson of Clermont. She is a high honor roll student and a member of the National Honor Society at Bradford Area High School, where she will soon begin her senior year.
For extracurricular activities, Peterson holds the presidential position in Key Club, participates in Model UN, performs with the BAHS Chorale, and has 14 years of dance experience. She also teaches preschool level dance classes.
Peterson’s fellow queen candidates included Miss Kane Brooklyn Ribble, 16; Miss Otto-Eldred Sarah Beaver, 17; Miss Port Allegany Chloe Cramer; and Miss Smethport Faith Miller, 17.