SMETHPORT, Pa. — A large crowd, wearing colors of area high schools, gathered on benches under the hot sun on the track at the McKean County Fair Friday night to attend the crowning of the 2022 McKean County Fair Queen.

After the queen candidates answered questions, performed their talents and gave speeches, the reigning 2021 McKean County Fair Queen Jenny Crowley, of Kane, crowned Miss Bradford Kailee Peterson the new fair queen.

