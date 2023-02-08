ELDRED, Pa. — Bradford Area High School’s new student-run manufacturing program has made its first delivery to its first outside customer.

Students in the new student-run manufacturing program have been working with Close Racing Supply in Eldred to manufacture control arm parts for the company. The program’s engineering students made the drawings and 3-D models for the parts – combining elements of two existing control arm links to create a new one which meets different needs.

