ELDRED, Pa. — Bradford Area High School’s new student-run manufacturing program has made its first delivery to its first outside customer.
Students in the new student-run manufacturing program have been working with Close Racing Supply in Eldred to manufacture control arm parts for the company. The program’s engineering students made the drawings and 3-D models for the parts – combining elements of two existing control arm links to create a new one which meets different needs.
Machine technology students did all the production work – from cutting the aluminum stock to running those parts in the school’s CNC mills. Business and marketing students have been involved with the branding, pricing, invoicing, etc. – really the whole business end of things with the new program.
“The folks out at Close Racing Supply have been fantastic to work with,” said Sean Reams, who leads the new program. “We could not have found a better fit as a first customer, and we hope to continue working with them.”
The participating students are all advanced students from their academic areas, so they have all had previous classroom and/or shop experience in business, marketing, engineering and machining. The new business venture is giving them a chance to take what they’ve learned and apply it.
The new program is currently working to expand its business and take on new projects for other local manufacturers.