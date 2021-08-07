BRADFORD, Pa. — The local group working to “save” Bradford Regional Medical Center is planning a town hall meeting for mid-September — and is inviting Upper Allegheny Health System representatives to take part.
When asked Friday if UAHS representatives would consider taking part in such a meeting, spokesman Dennis McCarthy said, “Should we receive such an invitation, BRMC and UAHS would respectfully decline.”
The goal of the meeting, according to Marty Wilder of the Save Our Hospital group, is to “share with the community what has been learned to date, and to chart the future.”
Wilder explained the group has been working for several months to “unpack the complicated history surrounding the hospital, trying to discover how we got to where we are now — without a fully functional hospital.”
Earlier this year, officials with Upper Allegheny Health System, parent company of BRMC and Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital, consolidated services between the two locations. BRMC still has the services that hospital officials said were used the most — behavioral health, the sleep disorder center, WIC program, Upbeat cardiac rehab, SMART rehab, The Pavilion at BRMC, SAFE center (sexual assault forensic examiner), imaging services, occupational health, lab services, School of Radiology, emergency department, diabetes and nutrition center and the wound clinic. Ten medical beds remain at the facility as well.
The Olean campus will continue to provide its interventional cardiac catheterization laboratory — which operates jointly with Kaleida Health’s Gates Vascular Institute — as well as its neurology program and stroke center, ICU intensivist program, radiation oncology, vascular services, orthopedic surgery, dialysis services and wound care, including hyperbaric therapy.
Kaleida is the affiliate parent of UAHS.
The SOH group began with Wilder, Betsy Costello and Harriet Nevil, a group of area residents concerned about not having a full-service hospital in Bradford.
Plans were nearly completed by the time the information went public, which is a point of contention with SOH.
Wilder said much of what the group has done so far has been “an attempt to understand how important decisions were made, mostly in recent years, to dramatically change the health care landscape in Bradford by Kaleida Health. The changes made at Bradford Hospital have not just been consequential but never fully explained. This lack of transparency has caused a great deal of suspicion and anger.”
Unanswered questions linger.
“In fact, our number one question — which Kaleida officials probably believe has been asked and answered — (is) what were the factors considered when the decision was made to institute these changes to the services at Bradford Regional earlier this year?
“Why, instead, were Bradford and McKean County residents given few options other than a trip to Olean General Hospital and entry to the Kaleida Health system based in Buffalo, N.Y.?”
She continued, “We would also like to know when the decision was made, who was involved in the decision, when did the process and planning begin, and why was the public so woefully uninformed from start to finish?”
The group has been informed that changes were in the works as early as 2017, yet the public wasn’t told.
And what information has been released has been contradicted.
“We continue to reliably hear that another hospital or medical group is interested in buying Bradford Hospital but officials have stated there not only is no such interest, there never has been,” Wilder said. “In addition, Kaleida apparently has no desire to sell. Such a sale, of course, could be hugely important to Bradford and its citizens.”
There are many more questions that citizens want answered, Wilder said.
“If you were a patient today in one of Bradford Hospital’s 10 rooms and had a medical emergency, is there a doctor available to treat you on site? How are ambulances, particularly Bradford city ambulances, making transportation decisions to use Bradford as a way station before taking an emergency patient to Olean? If so, will a patient be billed twice?”
The biggest concern of all is the future, Wilder added.
“What does Bradford hospital’s future hold within the parent organization of Kaleida, which, we know, has closed small rural hospitals in other regions?” she asked.
Wilder said that details are still being worked out about the town hall, which they hope will be the first of several.
“We want the town hall not to become merely an exercise in blame and condemnation but a constructive way for our community to look at our problem, and find solutions,” she said.