American Refining Group Inc. has owned the refinery in Bradford for 25 years.

BRADFORD, Pa. — The Bradford refinery, established more than 140 years ago in 1881, marks a quarter-century under American Refining Group Inc. ownership this year.

Formerly Witco Chemical Corp.’s Kendall and Amalie division, Sun Oil bought the plant in November 1996, and no one was certain what lay ahead. After months of negotiations, Harry Halloran bought the refinery for $1 (plus $17 million in inventory and working capital), effectively saving it from closure.

