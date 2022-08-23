BRADFORD, Pa. — The Bradford refinery, established more than 140 years ago in 1881, marks a quarter-century under American Refining Group Inc. ownership this year.
Formerly Witco Chemical Corp.’s Kendall and Amalie division, Sun Oil bought the plant in November 1996, and no one was certain what lay ahead. After months of negotiations, Harry Halloran bought the refinery for $1 (plus $17 million in inventory and working capital), effectively saving it from closure.
“In Pursuit of the Greater Good: Community, Continuity and the ARG Refinery,” the book that recounts that story, quotes Halloran, “It was very exciting to walk through this complex refinery — 20 times more complex than anything I had seen in all my years in the transmix business.
“From that first visit,” he recalled, “we had a gut sense about the people we met, the town of Bradford, and the need to keep this small refinery alive.”
In 2017, when ARG marked 20 years’ ownership of the Bradford refinery, the company renamed a private road for Halloran.
Formerly Brad Penn Way, the road running in front of ARG’s main office and research and development buildings is now known as Halloran Way.
“It’s the Halloran Way — not only the way ARG’s refinery does business, but also the road that runs through it,” said ARG president and chief operating officer Jon Giberson. “The designation recognized Harry’s commitment to ARG, its employees, all of its partners and the community.
“Certainly, we wish Harry were here to celebrate this milestone with us,” Giberson said, “but he leaves a legacy of excellence and integrity, entrepreneurship and philanthropy able to sustain this facility for generations to come.”
Halloran’s son, Neil Halloran, assumed leadership as ARG chairman of the board upon Harry Halloran’s passing in December 2021.
“Anyone who shared time with my father — even a short interaction — probably witnessed his extraordinary positivity,” Neil Halloran said.
“His capacity to see a bright future during the most trying of times allowed him to see the potential in this refinery when he purchased it 25 years ago, and to push forward during the years when so many predicted it would be shut down.
“Despite the difficulties of these past years,” Neil Halloran continued, “Dad was able to pass on knowing that ‘the little refinery that could’ was stronger than ever and pushing ahead at full steam.”
ARG HAS PLANNED several events in celebration this week.
A custom, commemorative brew — the Halloran Anniversary Lager — was launched in partnership with the Bradford Brew Station in July, and is still available on tap at the Chestnut Street brewery.
A billboard installed earlier this year along U.S. Route 219 North near Foster Brook thanks Harry Halloran for the quarter-century the Bradford refinery has now spent doing business as ARG.
Activities kicked off Sunday with the ARG Open golf scramble for employees, family and friends at Pine Acres Country Club. Customers, suppliers and partners are also in town for picnics, sporting clays, golf and refinery and museum tours scheduled throughout the week.
The ARG board will take part in facility tours, lunch, dinner and its regular quarterly meeting on Friday. Fireworks launched over the Tunungwant Valley from Oak Hill Cemetery will cap the day, no earlier than 9 p.m. that evening.
The week culminates Saturday with the annual ARG Family Picnic at Mystic Waters Resort in Limestone, N.Y. Kay Halloran and all four of Harry Halloran’s sons — Neil, Brian, Kevin and Mark — and their families will attend to remember her husband and their father, and to celebrate his and ARG employees’ contributions to the refinery and the Bradford community during the last 25 years.