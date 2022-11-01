Homeless camp debris

The abandoned homeless encampment off Elm Street in Bradford is about the length of a football field, said Bradford City Police Chief Mike Ward.

BRADFORD, Pa. — There’s a strip of woods off Elm Street, bordering the Tunungwant Creek and visible from U.S. Route 219. It stands out for all the wrong reasons.

A debris field about the length of a football field remains from a homeless encampment that was found to have been used over the summer. Videos and photos have been circulating on social media. Bradford City Police Chief Mike Ward, on Monday, said, “We would ask anybody to stay out of there.

Shopping carts, makeshift toilets, bedding and trash of all kinds are strewn throughout the abandoned encampment.

