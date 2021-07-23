SMETHPORT, Pa. — A Bradford man was sentenced to prison Thursday in McKean County Court for sexually assaulting an underage victim while she was working at his music store.
Edward E. Wright, 69, was sentenced to one to two years in state prison, with two days time served and four months of consecutive probation for charges of indecent assault without consent from others; indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age; and corruption of minors — defendant age 18 or above.
Additionally, he was deemed a sexually violent predator by the Sexual Offender Assessment Board and will be required to register as one for the rest of his life.
According to court records, a teenage girl reported to Bradford City Police that during November and December 2018 at Wright’s Music Shed — a business owned by Wright on Main Street of Bradford — Wright touched her inappropriately on several occasions while making remarks of a sexual nature, and made comments meant to prevent her from reporting the contact.
He told the child that he is “a sex addict” and that he could be harmed if she told anyone, the criminal complaint stated.
The complaint noted that Wright has past convictions for similar conduct in which the victims were students at Bradford Area High School while he was the school’s band director.
During the sentencing, District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer read a heartfelt letter written by Wright’s victim, in which she discussed the significantly negative impact Wright’s actions have had on her everyday life.
In the letter, she talked about how excited she was when she turned 14, as she got her learner’s permit and was excited for her new job at Wright’s Music Shed, which Wright owned. She described the grooming and manipulation she endured while working at the music store — how smelling the TV dinners she used to eat while working makes her sick now and how seeing someone who looks like him gives her goosebumps.
She also noted how she hasn’t touched another musical instrument since high school.
“He used the isolation of me in the office to violate me for his pleasure,” she said. “What he did will affect me for the rest of my life.”
According to her letter, one of his past victims reached out to her and they emailed back and forth for a few weeks. She then realized she had to keep fighting for herself and his past victims who would not otherwise get the justice they deserve.
President Judge John Pavlock described the victim’s letter as “extremely meaningful” and that he appreciated that she took the time to prepare the letter and “so clearly give us examples of what she faces” each day.
“It’s the best explanation that I’ve ever heard regarding the effect of this type of assault on a victim,” the judge said.
Shaffer asked Pavlock to take Wright’s prior crimes into account in determining a sentence, which were based on victims of similar age, and where Wright was an authority figure over them. She asked for a minimum of one year in state prison and that if he has any violations, to give consecutive probation to maximize the sentence.
Pavlock said the minimum sentence is appropriate legally, though he understands that some may not feel it’s enough time considering the harm that’s occurred.
Under Pennsylvania law, “a sexually violent predator is a sex offender convicted of a sexually violent offense in Pennsylvania who has ‘a mental abnormality or personality disorder the makes the person likely to engage in predatory sexually violent offenses,’” according to the SOAB.