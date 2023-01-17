SMETHPORT — A Bradford man was sentenced to state prison for kidnapping and other crimes committed in December 2021.

Caleb Crenshaw, 28, formerly of 878 High St., was sentenced to more than five years to more than 10 years, plus three years of consecutive probation and additional terms, for burglary, kidnapping and escape by Magisterial District Judge William Todd during a sentencing hearing at the McKean County Courthouse on Jan. 12.

