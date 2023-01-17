SMETHPORT — A Bradford man was sentenced to state prison for kidnapping and other crimes committed in December 2021.
Caleb Crenshaw, 28, formerly of 878 High St., was sentenced to more than five years to more than 10 years, plus three years of consecutive probation and additional terms, for burglary, kidnapping and escape by Magisterial District Judge William Todd during a sentencing hearing at the McKean County Courthouse on Jan. 12.
District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer said Crenshaw broke into a Smethport residence and forcibly removed his former girlfriend in an incident on Dec. 10, 2021.
Smethport Borough Police Chief Patrick Warnick charged Crenshaw with two counts of burglary and one of kidnapping, all first-degree felonies; criminal trespass, a second-degree felony; criminal trespass, a third-degree felony; terroristic threats, and prohibited weapons, both first-degree misdemeanors; and criminal mischief, a summary offense.
On the morning of the incident, police were dispatched to a residence on Holmes Street, where a suspect was reported to have entered the residence, taken the woman against her will, and fled into nearby woods.
According to the original complaint, when Warnick responded to the call, the woman broke away and ran to him, telling him that it was Crenshaw, he had a knife and that he threatened to kill her.
The complaint stated that Warnick put the victim in a patrol car and lost sight of Crenshaw, but could hear him. The chief called for assistance, and after calling several times for Crenshaw to come out with his hands up, the chief saw Crenshaw a few feet away behind some trees.
Warnick took Crenshaw into custody and transported him to the police station for processing. At the station, Crenshaw fled from the station and was apprehended again by police.
Vettenburg-Shaffer urged victims of domestic violence to seek help by calling 911 immediately, and the YWCA at (814) 368-4235, who can provide services.