SMETHPORT, Pa. — A Bradford man was jailed for allegedly breaking into a Smethport home and, armed with a knife, dragging a woman into nearby woods.
Caleb Crenshaw, 28, of 878 High St., is charged with two counts of burglary and one of kidnapping, all first-degree felonies; criminal trespass, a second-degree felony; criminal trespass, a third-degree felony; terroristic threats, and prohibited weapons, both first-degree misdemeanors; and criminal mischief, a summary offense.
According to the criminal complaint, at 7:10 a.m. Friday, police were called to Holmes Street where a man wearing a ski mask broke into the residence, and he allegedly had a knife. A second dispatch came soon after, saying a witness saw a man with a knife dragging a woman up Holmes Street into the woods.
Smethport Borough Police Chief Pat Warnick responded. He saw the two, and the woman broke away and ran to him, telling Warnick that it was Crenshaw, he had a knife and that he threatened to kill her, the complaint alleged.
Warnick put the victim in the patrol car and lost sight of Crenshaw, but could hear him. He called for assistance, and after calling several times to come out with his hands up, Warnick saw Crenshaw a few feet away behind some trees.
The police chief removed the knife from Crenshaw, placed him in handcuffs and was bringing him out of the woods when state police arrived at the scene.
Warnick reported that, at the police station, Crenshaw had a medical problem and an ambulance was called. A police officer went to the hospital with Crenshaw.
Warnick returned to the address where Crenshaw had broken in and interviewed the residents, who told him about Crenshaw breaking in, threatening them with a knife and leaving with the victim, the complaint stated.
The second person who called police was at the residence to pick up someone, and saw Crenshaw dragging the victim up the hill into the woods, the complaint stated.
Crenshaw was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge William Todd, who set bail at $350,000 straight. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 28.