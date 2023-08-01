BRADFORD, Pa. — Darian Ramdin, 19, of 168 Congress St., has been charged with homicide by vehicle and other felonies as a result of a crash that occurred July 16 in Bradford.
The criminal complaint obtained from District Judge Dominic Cercone on Tuesday alleges Ramdin, driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee during the early morning hours July 16, failed to dim his headlights at the intersection of Bolivar Drive and East Main Street in Foster Township and was subsequently stopped by Pennsylvania State Police at the Crosby’s Convenience Store.
As troopers conducted the ensuing traffic stop, the complaint reads, Ramdin was uncooperative and refused to produce his license. Ramdin then, police allege, fled from troopers on East Main Street toward Bradford. The pursuit lasted less than 1 mile at speeds upwards of 80 mph before the vehicle went out of control and struck a tree and utility pole near 598 E. Main St.
Troopers reported they approached the heavily damaged and disabled vehicle to render aid, finding Ramdin and back-seat passenger Wallace W. Easton unconscious and an injured 17-year-old female in the front passenger seat. Easton and the juvenile were flown from the scene with serious injuries.
According to the criminal complaint, during the ensuing investigation and execution of search warrants, police found controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and open alcoholic beverages inside the vehicle, which was further discovered to be neither registered nor insured.
Ramdin allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana between 10 and 11 p.m. July 15 and to consuming “two or three Twisted Teas and a pounder of Mike’s Hard Lemonade.”
Wallace, flown by Stat Medevac to UPMC Hamot in Erie, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased there July 24. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook reported Monday that Easton died as a result of “multiple blunt force trauma due to motor vehicle accident.”
In addition to homicide by vehicle, Ramdin is charged with multiple third-degree felonies including aggravated assault by vehicle and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer as well as involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor; and recklessly endangering another person, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Ramdin also faces summary offenses for driving without headlights, failing to show identification, possessing open alcoholic beverages or consuming a controlled substance on a highway, operating an unregistered vehicle, operating an uninsured vehicle, failing to maintain traffic lane, driving at unsafe speed, careless driving unintentionally causing a death, reckless driving, marijuana possession, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to use low beams.
According to the criminal complaint, the juvenile female injured in the crash told police they were on their way to her house when they were first stopped in Foster Township, and were “hanging out together because it was ‘Wally’s’ [Easton’s] 21st birthday.”