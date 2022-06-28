BRADFORD, Pa. — The owner of the Appalachian Koi & Goldfish Farm has been working since last year to build a multi-pond farm on Commerce Drive, as well as remodel the former Lloyd Smith Building at 18 South Kendall Ave. to become a storefront from which koi and goldfish will be sold.
The owner is planning a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday at the South Kendall Avenue location.
Brian Robinson, a Bradford native, said now that the property on Commerce Drive is complete, it adds an additional 52 ponds and an aquatic nursery to the company’s holdings. Appalachian Koi & Goldfish Farms already boasted seven ponds in Maryland, which host 88 varieties of koi and goldfish.
Robinson said a three-day grand opening begins at 10 a.m. Friday and lasts until 6 p.m. Sunday. Visitors may view the multitude of various items and fish they have to offer.
“We will have over 2,000 koi in stock ready for your ponds. We will also have several varieties of goldfish, plants and pond decor available,” Robinson said.
The location on South Kendall contains approximately 13 above-ground ponds in order to meet the needs of the live fish and to give customers the opportunity for an up-close view.
For more information about the Appalachian Koi & Goldfish Farm franchise, or to view their available fish which can be ordered directly from their website, visit https://appalachiankoi.com/.