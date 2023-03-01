BRADFORD, Pa. — Saving the lives and homes of local residents wasn’t enough for Bradford City firefighter/EMT Zachary Harten.
He chose to donate a week of his personal life to travel to war-torn Ukraine to offer humanitarian help to displaced citizens, refugees and soldiers.
Harten works with a group of fellow U.S. military veterans, Veteran Leadership Development Group, or VLDG, during his spare time to help others at home and abroad during their most vulnerable times. VLDG members have utilized donations to travel to the Ukraine to help in their effort fighting against Russia’s all-out attacks.
Founded in 2018, VLDG has worked to be the foremost professional network for post-9/11 veterans. Harten is the fourth VLDG member to travel to Ukraine, which has been fighting Russian forces for a little more than a year, bringing food, supplies and electronics as well as military training.
On his recent trip, Harten took with him three drones, 10 computer tablets, 20 handheld radio batteries, armor plates, warm clothing and civilian clothing.
Another important aspect of Harten’s trip, on behalf of the VLDG, was his ability to network with other humanitarian groups on behalf of the veterans’ group for their future trips. While in the airport, Harten met with a group called August Mission. By working together, these various aid groups are able to utilize their various skills and knowledge to get more accomplished to be benefit of Ukraine.
Upon his arrival he met with Ukrainian soldiers ranging in age from 17 to 64 years old — all who had volunteered and risked their lives in defense of their country and freedom.
“I saw more United States flags flown, and worn by Ukrainians than I’ve ever seen in the USA,” he said. “We are a beacon of freedom, and these people, who have chosen to fight rather than be slaves, treat Americans with high respect and honor.”
Harten explained that even though the morale of the Ukrainian people was high, just his presence alone there and showing them they weren’t alone in their fight — “it was just huge.”
“The kindness of Ukrainians truly put me in awe,” he continued. “Home-cooked meals, extremely warm welcomes, expedited in lines, help with traveling such as on trains, and handshakes and hugs wherever I went, it’s indescribable, really. They are a great nation composed of amazing people with an extensive and impressive history.”
Harten said the Ukrainian people truly appreciated his help. “They are a kind, generous people who need our help. They are literally begging for help.”
Harten said the best way to help Ukraine is by being adaptive — he said at first the Ukrainian soldiers and civilians really needed supplies; however, now their “greatest need is western advisorship.”
Harten said that common Ukrainian soldiers were still trained in Soviet-era practices and his introduction to newer Western concepts was well received, and greatly appreciated. The soldiers he trained insisted he take gifts of multiple different military unit badges, medals, coins and other various items from their local firehouse in order to show their appreciation for his willingness to provide knowledge and aid to their people.
Harten intends to make another trip to Ukraine in the future to provide more Western advisorship and humanitarian aid, with the financial assistance of VLDG.
“They need more help, and I intend on continuing on similar types of trips,” Harten said. “Networks are being expanded and tied together for greater efficiency and productivity. Equipment, training, and even just American visitation to know they don’t stand alone are crucial. Yes, many of us fly Ukrainian colors at home, but it’s not enough. To help Ukraine is to help ourselves.”
VLDG’s website states that making a financial donation through Venmo plays a “critical role for the VLDG, enabling them to build and maintain a nationwide network of veterans and to sponsor causes in their communities which also support veterans’ interests.”
VLDG holds events in larger cities across the United States to raise awareness and donations in support of their humanitarian efforts, but for those who cannot travel to the events a Venmo has been established for online donations.
To contact the VLDG or to make a donation to future veteran-led endeavors visit www.vldg.org/take-action or to donate specifically to their efforts in the Ukraine alone visit https://www.venmo.com/u/saveUkraine.