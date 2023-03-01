In Ukraine

Bradford city firefighter Zachary Harten (middle, with helmet) poses with a group of Ukrainian soldiers during his recent aid and advisory trip to the war-torn country.

BRADFORD, Pa. — Saving the lives and homes of local residents wasn’t enough for Bradford City firefighter/EMT Zachary Harten.

He chose to donate a week of his personal life to travel to war-torn Ukraine to offer humanitarian help to displaced citizens, refugees and soldiers.

Bradford firefighter Zachary Harten (center), who is also a U.S. military veteran, is shown with two Ukrainian soldiers during his week-long trip.

