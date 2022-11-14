BRADFORD, Pa. — The Hvizdzak brothers, accused in a multi-million-dollar cryptocurrency scheme, are asking a federal judge to lift an asset freeze to help them afford to pay their attorneys in the federal civil and criminal cases against them.

Shane Hvizdzak, 34, of Bradford, and Sean Hvizdzak, 36, of St. Marys, are each asking to be allowed to access $250,000, to be sent directly to their attorneys, to pay for defense in their respective cases.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social