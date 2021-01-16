BRADFORD, Pa. — Settlement discussions are underway between the Securities and Exchange Commission and local brothers Shane and Sean Hvizdzak, accused of defrauding investors out of millions in a cryptocurrency hedge fund scheme.
At the same time, two investors have written to U.S. Judge W. Scott Hardy, asking him to allow Shane Hvizdzak supervised access to his laptop computer to retrieve “digital assets” to begin the process of returning money to the victims of the alleged scam.
The SEC filed a civil complaint against Shane Hvizdzak, 32, of Bradford, and Sean Hvizdzak, 34, of St. Marys, last June. The complaint alleged the two owned High Street Capital in Bradford. In layman’s terms, the brothers allegedly took money from investors, said it was being invested in digital assets, and fabricated statements saying the investments were earning huge returns.
However, the SEC said the brothers took in the neighborhood of $26 million from investors, put it in their personal accounts and then moved it outside the United States. Some of the funds were put in untraceable digital accounts, the SEC alleged.
According to the online court docket, the case has been recommended for Alternate Dispute Resolution. However, Hardy noted that an order referring the case to the mediation process would be deferred, and set a telephone conference for Jan. 21 in the case.
The latest docket entry in the case is the investor letter, which is signed “Investor Alpha” and “Investor Beta,” with their actual names redacted.
The letter begins with an explanation to the judge that the two invested with the Hzivdzaks. Shane Hvizdzak’s attorney, Efrem Grail, said during a hearing in the matter that most of the assets at question in the case — which have been frozen since last June — were held in Bitcoin.
The letter explained that Bitcoin was trading at $9,000 a coin when the assets were frozen, and are now at $30,000 a coin. “Time is of the essence, as Bitcoin is a volatile asset,” the investors wrote in the letter.
The investors said they believe that if Shane Hvizdzak has FBI supervised access to his laptop and cellphone, he could use it to retrieve the assets, which could be placed in an escrow account for “future disbursement to victims,” the letter read.
Investor Alpha noted that he or she is originally from Bradford, and has relatives still in town.
“I can tell you first hand how much havoc, pain and peril this situation has inflicted on our small, tight-knit community,” the investor wrote. “As I meet other investors from across the county … it is clear the anxiety, stress and uncertainty is wreaking havoc on all, whether hundreds, thousands or millions of dollars were invested.”