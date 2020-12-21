BRADFORD, Pa. — A local bar owner was in McKean County Jail after allegedly displaying a handgun to a state police liquor enforcement officer.
Kenneth B. Marsh, 61, of Bradford, was arraigned Saturday night before District Judge William Todd on charges of aggravated assault-fear of imminent serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a third-degree misdemeanor.
According to Lewis Run-based state police, at 6:34 p.m. Friday at Marsh’s Bar, 136 W. Washington St., a liquor enforcement officer was on duty, in full uniform, conducting an open investigation and notification for administrative violations.
Police did not identify the liquor enforcement officer except to say the officer is from Erie.
While the officer was performing his duties at the establishment, Marsh allegedly displayed a handgun multiple times, state police said.
State police were notified of the alleged incident, and Marsh was taken into custody.
State police did not say what the alleged violations were that the officer was investigating at the bar.
Marsh was in McKean County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 30.