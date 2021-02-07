OLEAN — The Allegheny Highlands Council of the Boy Scouts of America on Sunday hosted the Scout Sunday observance via Zoom.
Scout Sunday celebrates the 12th point of the Scout Law, “A Scout is Reverent,” and traditionally is observed annually on the first Sunday of February. Typically, observances are held in houses of worship across the nation, including those in the local area. Because of COVID-19, this year’s observance took a virtual turn.
“Because so many of our Scouts are not comfortable attending in-person religious services because of the pandemic, the Allegheny Highlands Council opted to organize a virtual ecumenical service for Scout Sunday 2021,” said Nathaniel Thornton, AHC Scout executive.
Presenters reflected on “A Scout is Reverent” from four faith traditions, including Rev. Dr. Anthony Evans, a pastor and mayor of Portville, on the Protestant tradition; Julie Carr, of Temple Beth El in Bradford, on the Jewish tradition; Saleh Gamaly, an international Scouter, on the Islamic tradition; and Alice Miller Nation, of St. Bonaventure University, on the Catholic tradition.
They were joined by numerous Scouts, including Colin Evans of Portville, an Eagle Scout who earned the most merit badges in Portville Troop 631 history; Ezelea Isaacs of Eldred, Pa., a Venture Crew member at Elk Lick Scout Reserve near Smethport, Pa.; and Whesley Carey, an Eagle Scout and St. Bonaventure University junior education major.
Additional participants included the Rev. Ross Chamberland, an Eagle Scout who is the National Training Committee advisor to the National Catholic Committee on Scouting; Dr. Douglas Cashing of Cuba, an Eagle Scout and AHC Council commissioner; Michael Kelley of Olean, AHC board president; and Thornton, who also is an Eagle Scout.
The Allegheny Highlands Council, BSA, delivers the Scouting program to youth in five counties — Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua in New York, and Potter and McKean in Pennsylvania.