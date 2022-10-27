Borrello's focus in Senate campaign on accomplishments

State Sen George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, discusses his re-election campaign.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

State Sen. George Borrello has focused during his campaign in the new 57th Senate District on telling people what he’s been able to accomplish in a short amount of time.

Borrello, a Republican and former Chautauqua County executive, said he has been willing to pursue bipartisan support for projects that benefit the district such as Nourish NY, which pairs farmers’ surplus with farmers markets across the state — including New York City.

