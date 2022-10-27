Borrello's focus in Senate campaign on accomplishments

State Sen. George Borrello has focused during his campaign in the new 57th Senate District on telling people what he’s been able to accomplish in a short amount of time.
Borrello, a Republican and former Chautauqua County executive, said he has been willing to pursue bipartisan support for projects that benefit the district such as Nourish NY, which pairs farmers’ surplus with farmers markets across the state — including New York City.
Ranking Republican on the Senate Agriculture Committee, Borrello hosted this year’s legislative agriculture tour, which for the first time featured Western New York. Participants visited Canticle Farm, Sprague’s Maple Farms and Cuba Cheese Shoppe while in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
Borrello said he promoted the $500 million Great Lakes Cheese Co. plant being built in Franklinville and counseled company officials that retaining current employees at the Cuba plant would be easiest at the Franklinville site.
“I talked to them business person to business person,” he said.
The Cattaraugus County Legislature and Industrial Development Agency did a great job in making sure the site was shovel-ready and helping to extend water and sewer lines to the site, he added.
Borrello said state residents “deserve to be safer and things need to be more affordable.” Crime is running rampant because of the state’s lax bail reform, he said, echoing Republican candidate for governor Rep. Lee Zeldin’s crime concerns.
Borrello said at a recent meeting with Olean law enforcement and business officials, retailers talked about a spike in shoplifting. “It’s emboldened by the ridiculous criminal justice reform” including eliminating most cash bail, the senator said. “A state’s number one job is to protect its citizens.”
People are also concerned over the loss of Second Amendment rights under the state’s latest gun-control legislation, Borrello said. “(Democrats) are focusing on guns, not the criminals and people with mental health problems.”
Borrello said New York’s plan for green energy is largely a shell game. After closing coal-fired power plants in Dunkirk and Tonawanda, much of that power for Western New York has been replaced by a coal-fired plant in Homer City, Pa. “New York is importing more energy than ever.”
Borrello noted he was the only senator to take the state of New York to court over medical isolation rules announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul. “We won the lawsuit against the state Department of Health,” he added. “It was a clear violation of the separation of powers. The governor is not allowed to make laws.”
The ruling, which the state has indicated it will appeal, was made by Cattaraugus County Court Judge and Acting State Supreme Court Judge Ronald Ploetz in Little Valley.
Borrello said he led the fight over excess state fees over fiber optic cable strung along state rights of way. It was part of the reason broadband has been delayed to rural areas, he said. The fiber optic cable fees were by the foot, he said. “We finally got bipartisan support to change it.”
The increased rural broadband, Borello said, will mean more people can work from home — wherever they live. “Lots of young people who want to move back here could actually work from home. More and more people are working remotely. We have a good workforce. That’s the whole idea of broadband.”
Borrello described a constant battle of educating downstate lawmakers on the differences between Upstate and the downstate region of New York. Most state commissioners and the governor have offices in New York City and don’t go to Albany unless they have to, he added.
For economic development and highway safety reasons, New York should dust off its studies and help pave the way to extend the Route 219 Expressway southward from Ashford through Cattaraugus County to the Pennsylvania border, Borrello said. It is overdue by decades, he added.
“There is no good north-south route through Western New York,” Borrello said. “It will be a challenge getting the right-of-way” including permission from the Seneca Nation to cross the Allegany Territory east of Salamanca to hook up with Interstate 86.
“It’s a money thing,” he said. “The economic impact would be so positive — it would be worth the investment.” Much of that investment would have to come from the federal government, he said. “The need is so obvious.”
A businessman, Borrello said he’s running for re-election because “I’ve been able to get results in a tough climate” as a member of the minority party “and because I love this area and I want it to prosper.”
Borrello said he fought against lowering the threshold for overtime for farm workers, which he fears will negatively impact family farming in the state. Without his voice and that of other Republican lawmakers, “there would have been no talk of tax reductions for the overtime,” he stated. “The biggest threat to agriculture isn’t climate change, it’s bad policy in Albany.”
Commenting on the two new counties in the new 57th District, Wyoming and Genesee, Borrello said they are largely rural and each has a large agriculture community. “We share a lot of the same challenges.”
Those challenges include rising crime, addiction and loss of population.
The new district includes all of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Wyoming and Genesee counties and the western half of Allegany County. Currently Borrello represents Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany and part of Livingston counties.
Borrello was elected to the Senate in November 2019, defeating Democrat Austin Morgan of Freedom to fill the year remaining in former Sen. Catharine M. Young’s seat. He previously defeated Curtis Crandall, then Allegany County Legislature chairman in a GOP primary.
A year later, Borrello faced Cattaraugus County Democratic Chairman Frank Puglisi of Lyndon.
This November, Borrello is being challenged by Great Valley Supervisor Dan Brown, a Democrat.