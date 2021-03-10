ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello repeated Wednesday his call for the governor and state health officials to establish additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics to serve Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.
Borrello asked for more action from Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Dr. Howard Zucker, New York’s commissioner of health, after more people from Erie County than Allegany County were vaccinated since Friday at the state’s temporary mass vaccination site at Jamestown Community College in Olean.
“We won’t defeat this pandemic by pitting one group of New Yorkers against their neighbors,” Borrello said in statement. “The rules should be the same for everyone. However, once again, the needs of rural communities are being ignored by this administration.
Borrello said only 10% of the vaccinations went to residents of Allegany County while 22% went to Erie County residents.
“While I am grateful that 3,567 people, mostly from Western New York, were able to get vaccinated at (JCC), more needs to be done to meet the needs of our rural residents,” he said. “People in Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties deserve the same consideration when it comes to getting this life-saving vaccine as their neighbors and fellow New Yorkers in Erie County have.”
Only 15% of Allegany County residents have received their first dose of COVID vaccine, one of the lowest rates of vaccination in the state, the Chautauqua County Republican said. Borrello’s senate district includes all of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
In Erie County, he noted, 20% of residents have received at least one dose.
“According to data collected at the vaccination site, 344 Allegany County residents were vaccinated at JCC since Friday and 778 people from Erie County,” Borrello said. “The state set up this mass vaccination site to help residents of Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. We need to ensure COVID-19 vaccine is distributed in equitable manner to our rural communities.”
Borrello also called registration for vaccination appointments at the site “a free-for-all” because the state did not restrict it to residents of our rural counties. People from as far away as Dutchess County and Delaware County received vaccinations in Olean, while only residents from certain zip codes in and around Buffalo were able to register for a recent state vaccination clinic there.
Borrello also called on the state to allocate more doses of COVID-19 vaccine for residents of Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. He said the Cuomo administration sent only 3,500 doses of vaccine to its Olean mass vaccination site, while 14,000 doses were sent to the Buffalo site.
He pointed out the three combined counties in the Southern Tier have a population close to that of the City of Buffalo. The governor, he said, “needs to stop politicizing” the vaccine rollout and address the needs of rural residents as well.
“Our rural areas face many challenges such as lack of transportation, poor broadband access, aging residents that need assistance,” Borrello said. “More needs to be done to protect the health and safety of our underserved rural areas by getting more vaccine access ASAP.”