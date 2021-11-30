OLEAN — Marking Small Business Saturday, state Sen. George Borrello crisscrossed the 57th Senate District on Saturday, visiting numerous retail and hospitality businesses too highlight the value and contributions locally owned businesses bring to their communities.
The tour has become an annual event for Borrello and his wife, Kelly. Their travels are posted on social media with the hashtag, #WheresGeorgeB.
“Our small businesses are the heart and soul of our communities, which is why I advocate for them in Albany and support them locally as much as I can," Borrello said. "Independently owned businesses make our downtowns more vibrant, spur additional growth, employ our neighbors and contribute to our tax base."
The senator said many businesses are still recovering financially from the impact of the pandemic, so the support of community residents is particularly important this year.
“Kelly and I found some truly unique, one-of-a-kind gifts, many by local artisans and producers that just simply cannot be found online or in a big box store,” he said.
Borrello noted that out of every $100 spent at local businesses, $68 will stay in the community, versus just $43 when those dollars are spent at a chain business.
“Supporting independent, local businesses has a powerful multiplier effect," he said. "Local businesses are more likely to patronize fellow local businesses such as banks, service providers and farms. ... The scope of the impact is significant and another way that we can support our community.”
Borrello also noted that with the supply chain woes affecting consumer products this year one way to ensure gifts are under the tree is to shop in person locally.
Borrello tries to focus his tour on two or three different communities within the district. This year, he concentrated on southeastern Cattaraugus County, visiting Salamanca, Olean and Allegany, as well as Wellsville in Allegany County.
Businesses visited on Saturday included:
• Silver Bells Holiday Shop, 75 Main St., Salamanca
• Studio 4 East, 103 W. Main St., Allegany
• Nature's Remedy Herb & Nutrition Center, 120 W. Main St, Allegany
• Sound Track, 59 W. Main St., Allegany
• Rita’s Boutique, 102 W. Main St., Allegany
• Kevin's Custom Creations & Repairs, 2601 W State St., Olean
• Texas Hot, 132 N. Main St., Wellsville
• Tami’s Floral Expressions, 24 Jefferson St., Wellsville
• From the Hart, 108 N. Main St., Wellsville
• From House to Home, 171 N. Main St., Wellsville
• Fisher's Pharmacy, 138 N. Main St., Wellsville
• Wellsville Brewing Company, 104 N. Main St., Wellsville
“Shopping locally during the holiday season is an opportunity to support your community while enjoying the festivity of the holidays," Borrello said. "As we work to move forward after the challenges of the past two years, we all have a heightened awareness of the importance of supporting one another and our communities."