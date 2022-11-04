Borrello talks Second Amendment , shoots at Olean Rod and Gun Club

OLEAN — State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, met Thursday with members of the Olean Rod and Gun Club to discuss Second Amendment concerns and shoot some targets.
Borrello met earlier with members at the town of Olean club after a state Supreme Court judge rules much of the state’s new gun control laws unconstitutional.
The Appellate Division has since stayed that ruling until the state files an appeal in the cases, Borrello noted. The new gun laws — including areas where handguns may not be carried — remain in effect.
One member, Bryan Schwabenbauer had a replica muzzleloader rifle that can no longer be used in public ceremonies like the Angelica Civil War Re-enactment under the new law.
Borrello said after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s 100-year-old conceal carry law earlier this year, Democratic lawmakers responded with another illegal law. The state will fight it at taxpayers expense, he said.
One Rod and Gun Club member said if the state can’t control guns, they are making it harder to get ammo and loading components.
Borrello said the spike in violence in the state does not correlate with the number of guns, but with bail reform laws and mental health issues.
“Crime is up,” Borrello said. “It correlates with bail reform and a lack of respect for police.”
