Borrello talks Second Amendment , shoots at Olean Rod and Gun Club

Bryan Schwabenbauer (left) shows State Sen. George Borrello how to load a muzzleloader Thursday as other members of the Olean Rod and Gun Club look on.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, met Thursday with members of the Olean Rod and Gun Club to discuss Second Amendment concerns and shoot some targets.

Borrello met earlier with members at the town of Olean club after a state Supreme Court judge rules much of the state’s new gun control laws unconstitutional.

