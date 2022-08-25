Roundtable discussion

State Sen. Anthony Palumbo (left) and state Sen. George Borrello sit across from advocates of guardianship reform Thursday. Across the table are (from left) Teresa Kay-Aba Kennedy, Libra Max and Christine Montanti.

State Sen. George Borrello joined fellow Sen. Anthony Palumbo Thursday in hosting a forum in New York City to highlight the need for guardianship reform to protect vulnerable seniors and offer policy proposals for next year’s legislative session. 

Earlier this year, Palumbo, R-Long Island, introduced Karilyn’s Law, which is named after Karilyn Montanti, a senior and victim of the guardianship system, whose loved ones have been denied due process rights to be heard and the right to an evidentiary hearing, which would simply allow family and friends to visit.

