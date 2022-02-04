State Sen. George Borrello reserved comment Thursday on whether he’d consider running for Congress in the new 23rd Congressional District.
Borrello, R-Sunset Bay in Chautauqua County, noted Rep. Claudia Tenney of Utica announced plans Wednesday to run in the new 23rd District district that stretches from the Buffalo suburbs to the Finger Lakes and Binghamton.
In addition, former Sen. Catharine M. Young of Olean, who Borrello succeeded, and another announced Republican candidate, Steuben County GOP Chairman Joe Sempolinski, both announced they would not seek the seat currently held by Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, who is not seeking re-election.
The congressional district lines approved by the Democratic-controlled state legislature on Wednesday retain much of the Southern Tier district as the current 11-county 23rd District. It also swings north to take in several Erie County southtowns.
“This is not the (redistricting) process voters approved,” Borrello said in an interview Thursday. The gerrymandered lines approved by Democrats “is not the will of the people,” he added.
“I wouldn’t count on these maps being the final maps,” Borrello said, noting Republican lawsuits are likely to be filed soon.
The Democrats have created a congressional map that could limit Republicans to four safe seats, down from the eight seats they now have, including Reed’s seat. “It’s shameful gerrymandering.”
Borrello would retain Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, and pick up Wyoming County, but lose the portion of Livingston County in the 57th Senate District. He would also pick up eight Southern Erie County towns — Bryant, Colden, Collins, Concord, Holland, North Collins, Sardinia and Wales, and the Seneca Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory.
Borello declined to comment on the makeup of the new 57th District, saying that too could change if Republicans are successful in challenging what they claim is gerrymandering by the Democratic supermajorities in the Senate and Assembly. “I want to wait and see what happens with the judicial action.”
Gov. Kathy Hochul has promised to review the newly drawn political lines before signing them.
“There will be lawsuits,” Borrello said. They could be filed within days and could delay the petition process and primaries set for June. Democrats will have to vote to change the political calendar in that cases, he said.
The extent of the gerrymandering is egregious, Borrello commented. The congressional lines Democrats drew aren’ necessarily the last word. It will be up to the courts.
Assuming there is no incumbent, Borrello will wait and see whether the 23rd District retains its Southern Tier district character after the courts have decided on any challenge before announcing if he’ll run for Congress or re-election to the state Senate.
“This is far from over,” Borrello said of the redistricting effort necessitated because the 2020 census showed New York would lose a seat in Congress. “The first focus is we will take every opportunity to claw back the people’s right to have fair redistricting.”
For Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, besides representing all of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, Democrats added the Town of Collins in southern Erie County to his district.
The 148th Assembly District also includes the Steuben County towns of Canisteo, Greenwood, Hartsville, Jasper, Troupsburg and West Union.
Giglio told the Times Herald he voted for the combined Senate/Assembly district lines.
“There were no other maps,” Giglio said. “They kept our district whole,” adding two towns in Steuben County as well.
“I was very displeased with the system of redistricting,” Giglio said. “There is no failsafe when the Independent Redistricting Commission didn’t do its job.”
The courts, he said, may end up redrawing districts if they find that they were gerrymandered.