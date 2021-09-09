ALLEGANY — Sen. George Borrello presented the president of Canticle Farm, Sister Melissa Scholl, with a Senate Proclamation recognizing the 20th anniversary of the community-sponsored farm.
“As ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, I have visited farms and agribusinesses across New York,” Borrello said. “I can tell you that Canticle Farm is unique ... supported by folks who care about where their food comes from and how it is grown. All the planting and harvesting is done with care by hand.”
The senator noted that the produce is 100% organic and 20% of everything harvested at Canticle Farm is given to local food pantries.
“This is sustainable agriculture that is truly fresh, safe and local,” he said.
Canticle Farm is a vegetable farm sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany. Supporters buy shares to keep the farm going in return for fresh produce.
“I just think that it’s wonderful that Canticle Farm, a dream that started with the Allegany Franciscans, has taken hold in the community and with the help of our supporters is now celebrating its 20th anniversary,” Sister Melissa said.
Farm Manager Mark Printz has been with the farm from the beginning. He said offering the best, healthful produce possible is the goal. Pesticides are never used and the farm is proud of its organic produce.
“In farming, it’s not always what you do, but what you don’t do that matters,” he said.
Canticle Farm has always focused on giving to the community and helping its neighbors struggling with food insecurity.
“From the very beginning, the farm’s mission included donating produce to those in need,” Borrello said. “Community care and responsibility are at the very heart of Canticle Farm, which is why the farm and its members are so deserving of our thanks and recognition.”
The farm, located on South Nine Mile Road, also includes a retail farm market at 3809 Old State Road. The market is open to the public Tuesday and Friday from noon to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Oct. 5. In addition to Canticle Farm produce, organic products from local vendors are offered including eggs, beef, chicken, pork, cheese, maple syrup, honey, jams and kimchi.
The farm also has an education program to help members and others grow their own produce. The New York Farm Bureau has recognized Canticle Farm’s community education program for helping members of the community prepare meals using the farm’s produce.
“This is a community agriculture model that works due to the dedication of Sister Melissa, Mark Printz and everyone who supports Canticle Farm,” Borrello said