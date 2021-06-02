TAPPAN — State Sen. George Borrello, a business owner and former Chautauqua County executive, has been honored by the Conservative Party of New York State for his conservative legislative record.
Borrello, a Republican and Conservative, received the Legislative Scorecard Award at the Conservative Party’s spring reception in Rockland County for his conservative voting record on legislation in 2020.
“It is an honor to be recognized by the Conservative Party of New York state for my commitment to conservative values and principles," Borrello said. "Our state is being challenged like never before by the impact of the radical policies that have been enacted over the past two years."
Since taking office in 2019, Borrello said he has "fought back" against Gov. Andrew Cuomo and "his New York City allies." He spoke out against what he believed were the governor’s overly harsh COVID restrictions, which Borrello said hurt small businesses and resulted in massive job losses.
Borrello helped author a regionally-based plan for the state’s reopening that became a template for the state strategy. The initiative was complemented by a package of small business relief bills aimed at mitigating the impact of the economic shutdown and helping businesses recover.
Borrello also took aim at Democrats' policies that he characterized as pro-crime, leading a task force in early 2020 to repeal the state’s widely criticized bail changes and co-sponsoring bills that would roll back the statute and restore judicial discretion.
The senator also has advocated for the state’s farmers, veterans, rural communities and pro-life views.