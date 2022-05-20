ALBANY — In the aftermath of the Buffalo shootings, state Sen. George Borrello called on his legislative colleagues to pass a measure he sponsors with a Staten Island Democrat that would strengthen the state’s mental health intervention efforts.
“The warning signs that the Buffalo shooter was unbalanced and potentially dangerous were there,” Borrello said Friday. “His erratic behavior included wearing a hazmat suit to school and comments that he wanted to commit a murder-suicide.”
Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, noted there were likely other signs of the potential danger of accused shooter Payton Gendron and that the situation is becoming all too familiar.
“Deeply troubled individuals continue to fall through the cracks of the system, with tragic consequences,” Borrello said. “While we all want to do whatever we can to prevent another tragedy, the predictable calls for stronger gun control laws will fall short.”
The senator noted the current “toughest-in-the-nation laws” didn’t stop Lashawn McNeil from using a stolen gun to kill two New York City police officers and Simon Martial wasn’t stopped from pushing Michelle Go onto subway tracks.
“What may have made the difference in these cases was effective mental health intervention for the perpetrators, who all had histories and/or symptoms of serious mental illness,” Borrello said.
In March, Borrello and state {span}Sen. Diane Savino, D-Staten Island, {/span}introduced legislation that would broaden the standard for involuntary hospitalization by allowing for consideration of additional factors, including credible reports of recent threatening or violent behavior. The legislation would also strengthen Kendra’s Law by allowing for longer hospital stays for those who violate assisted outpatient treatment (AOT) orders.
“While none of us can know for certain what would or would not have prevented this horrific and brutal attack, what we can almost guarantee is that unless we strengthen our state’s mental health interventions and resources, there will be more senseless tragedies and loss of life,” Borrello said. “While most individuals with mental illness are not violent, just one dangerously ill person can cause mass calamity and death, as we know all too well.”
The senator said the Borrello-Savino proposal deserves to be part of any comprehensive plan aimed at closing the myriad gaps in our mental health laws.
“The system’s failures and consequences have been worsening in recent years, which makes it imperative that we act now,” he said.