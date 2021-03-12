In a swipe at Gov. Andrew Cuomo releasing a book touting his leadership during the coronavirus pandemic, state Sen. George Borrello has introduced legislation to prohibit New York elected officials from publishing books about their public service while still in office.
Senate Bill 5601 would amend the Public Officers Law to prohibit elected officials from publishing books about their time in office while still holding the post.
The book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic," has backfired on Cuomo. It came out in October, just as COVID-19 infections were beginning to resurge in New York — making what critics called taking a "victory lap" premature — while the alleged cover-up of the number of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes also discredited the book.
Crown Publishing said earlier this month it will not reprint or reissue in paperback Cuomo's book, which was a bestseller. Nevertheless, the governor's book deal was worth, as reported by Vanity Fair, “at least low to mid-seven figures.” Cuomo has refused to disclose his advance or release the letter from the state's Joint Commission on Public Ethics approving the outside income.
“This isn’t a free speech issue, it’s an anti-corruption issue," Borrello, a Republican from Chautauqua County, said Friday.
The senator said the legislation is "largely inspired" by the Cuomo memoir.
“In the midst of the pandemic, the greatest crisis facing our state in a generation, the governor somehow found the time to write a 300-page memoir praising his administration’s COVID response," Borrello said. "Setting aside the fact that his ‘victory lap’ proved to be grossly premature, it is a situation that raises troubling questions about the ethics of elected officials collecting outside profit from actions related to their government responsibilities.”
Borrello said it is now known that the governor and his administration "completely misled" the public by underreporting nursing home deaths by at least 50%. Given what has been called the "administration’s cover-up," Borrello said a public servant shouldn't profit from "selling their story as it happens before history is able to judge those actions."
Even more troubling, the senator said, is the suggestion that the Cuomo administration might have manipulated and delayed nursing home death information to benefit from the book deal.
"If it is true that he altered public information for personal financial gain, that is potentially a criminal act," Borrello said.
GIGLIO FRUSTRATED BY VACCINE INEQUITY
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, assailed what he called "the continued mistreatment of rural communities in Western New York" during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of inadequate supply of vaccine.
Giglio said Cattaraugus and Allegany counties have been subjected to the same standards as Buffalo and more densely populated areas in the early stages of the pandemic, "shut down needlessly" when Southern Tier communities had fewer active cases and deaths.
"Now, however, when it comes to vaccine distribution, we have been shortchanged again with the recent vaccination clinic in Olean, which was touted as an effort to correct inequities in vaccination rates for our rural communities," he said, referring to the five-day mass vaccination clinic at the Jamestown Community College's campus.
Giglio pointed out that vaccine clinics throughout the state, from Buffalo to New York City, have been restricted by zip codes to ensure that the underserved populations are given prioritized access to vaccines. The state clinic in Olean, however, was open to any New York state resident, and several residents from outside the Southern Tier got appointments.
He said, of the total, 42% of recipients were from Cattaraugus County, 24% from Chautauqua County and 10% from Allegany County, which remains the county with the lowest percentage of the population vaccinated in the entire state.