ALBANY — As negotiations on a new gaming compact continue between the state and the Seneca Nation, state Sen. George Borrello has introduced legislation he said would enhance the integrity of the process by authorizing New York's comptroller to review any tribal-state compact and recommend approval or changes.
Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, cited the need for this change by pointing to current negotiations between the Senecas and the Hochul administration. He noted that although the governor has recused herself from compact negotiations because of the conflict of interest presented by her husband’s position with a company in competition with the Seneca Nation, she is still the only official that can approve the contract.
“The partnership between the Seneca Nation and New York’s executive branch has been strained for several years, largely over disagreements concerning revenue from Seneca casinos," Borrello said Thursday. "Those tensions, combined with the governor’s institutional role in the process which makes full recusal difficult, underscore the importance of a full and impartial review by the state comptroller."
There is too much at stake, the senator said, "not only for the Senecas but for the state, to allow the process to be compromised by politics and conflict."
The original Seneca Nation Compact was authorized in 2002, clearing the way for the development of three Seneca casinos in Western New York. The Seneca Niagara Casino opened in 2002, followed by the Salamanca location in 2004 and the Buffalo location in 2007.
Terms of the compact included the Seneca Nation paying 25%, which is approximately $100 million a year, of the slot and video lottery machine revenues to the state, with a portion of that directed to each casino’s host city. In return, the compact granted the Nation exclusive rights to operate Class III casinos in Western New York.
The casinos and their related businesses have an estimated $1 billion annual economic impact on Western New York and provide more than 6,000 jobs, Borrello said.
THE SENATOR joined Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt and fellow members of the Senate Republican Conference Thursday in sending a letter to Hochul asking her to condemn what they called "incendiary anti-police, anti-military and anti-semitic" commencement speech given at the CUNY Law graduation ceremony by Fatima Mousa Mohammed.
State Sen. Tom O'Mara, R-Big Flats, whose district includes much of Allegany County, also co-signed the letter.
The senators requested that the governor immediately withhold taxpayer funding from any taxpayer-funded SUNY or CUNY campus that "in any way supports, condones or allows hateful, anti-semitic and intolerant speech" to take place at school-sponsored events.
“The freedom of thought, inquiry and expression at our institutions of higher education is a value that most Americans hold dear," the senators' letter reads. "However, we are deeply troubled by what appears to be a misguided and potentially destructive shift toward enabling, embracing and even celebrating radical, intolerant and hate-filled political viewpoints on our CUNY and SUNY campuses."
In Mohammed’s recent speech at the CUNY Law graduation, she called the New York Police Department “fascist” and insisted that “the law is a manifestation of white supremacy,” and part of a system “created to feed an empire with a ravenous appetite for destruction and violence.”
The Republican senators wrote to Hochul that, in particular, "there have been repeated episodes that promote anti-Israel, anti-cop, anti-law and order, and anti-US viewpoints and philosophies that are clearly inappropriate for any credible institution of higher learning — and particularly ones that are funded with the taxpayer dollars of hardworking New Yorkers."